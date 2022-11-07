Browns designate running back Jerome Ford, defensive end Chase Winovich to return from Injured Reserve

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have designated running back Jerome Ford and defensive end Chase Winovich to return from Injured Reserve.

Ford was a fifth-round draft pick this year and played in the first four games of the season before suffering an ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons.

He returned six kickoffs for 145 yards.

Vinovich was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury.

He only played in two games so far this season.

The Browns also signed center Jordan Meredith to its practice squad.

Meredith was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and has spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

The Browns also released center Brock Hoffman from its practice squad.

