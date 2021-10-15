Browns designate WR Jarvis Landry to return from Reserve/Injured list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are getting back a major offensive key, designating wide receiver Jarvis Landry to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Landry was placed on IR after sustaining an MCL sprain during the opening drive of the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

The receiver was able to return after a minimum of three weeks with the rules that were modified last season. Before last season, players who were placed on IR would have been required to miss a minimum of six weeks worth of practice and eight weeks worth of games.

After learning they’d be losing Landry for at least three weeks, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said the loss would be tough both on the field and off but was confident his teammates would be able to step up in his absence.

“Jarvis is obviously a big time leader for us and a big time player. We just have to have a next man up mentality. You never want to have anybody go down, but we kind of hit on it after the game. It’s next man up, and somebody is going to have to fill that role,” Mayfield said. “Those are big shoes to fill so we aren’t asking anybody to do exactly what Jarvis does but just to be themselves, and we’ll be just okay with that.”

With Landry’s return, the Browns get back one of their most impactful leaders and veteran forces on the offense as they continue working towards another postseason run.

Landry has been running for the past two days but will return to practice Friday.

The Browns have 21 days to put him on the active roster.

