Browns DT Mason Graham leaves field during game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers went head-to-head in the Thursday night game inside Huntington Bank Field, a key member of the Browns' defense left the field with an injury.

In the first quarter of Thursday's game, defensive tackle Mason Graham went down on the field after it appeared his leg was awkwardly bent.

Injury Update | Mason Graham is questionable to return with a knee injury — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2026

After being checked on the field by trainers, Graham limped off the field and went into the blue medical tent for observation.

A short time later, Graham left the tent and continued limping back to the locker room for further evaluation.

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Graham was quickly listed as questionable to return with what the team is calling a knee injury.

The defensive tackle entered the prime-time game with four sacks through the first three games, looking for a sack to make it a sack in each of the first four games to start the year, which would be a franchise first.

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With Graham sidelined, the Browns turned to Mike Hall Jr. to step in at defensive tackle.