Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. carted off field in season finale against Ravens

BALTIMORE — In their final game of the 2024 season, on the road in Baltimore taking on the Ravens, Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. sustained what appears to be a significant knee injury.

At the start of the third quarter, Hall was trying to break through the Ravens' offensive line. As he worked through a group of linemen, Hall's foot seemed to get stuck on the field, causing his leg to bend unnaturally.

Hall remained down on the field after the play, holding his knee.

Trainers rushed out to evaluate him, and a short time later, a cart was brought onto the field.

Hall's leg was wrapped in an aircast, and he was loaded onto the cart and taken back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Browns defensive tackle has had a tough rookie season. Hall missed the first five games of the season, serving a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. In August, Hall was arrested and charged with domestic violence after allegedly striking his fianncèe. She recanted one, but not all, of the allegations.

After returning from suspension, Hall sustained a knee injury during a practice leading into the Browns Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16. He was designated for return from IR on Dec. 11 and returned to game action against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hall, the Browns' second-round pick in this year's draft, played in seven games for Cleveland this season, starting in two. He was able to record 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in his rookie year.

Depending on the severity of Hall's knee injury, his availability for the 2025 season could be impacted as well.

