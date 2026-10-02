Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. leaves field with apparent leg injury in game against Steelers

Mike Hall Aaron Rodgers
David Richard/AP Photo/David Richard
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Mike Hall Aaron Rodgers
Posted

CLEVELAND — One quarter after the Browns saw defensive tackle Mason Graham leave the field with a knee injury, his replacement also left with a leg injury.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was in for Graham, who was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury he sustained in the first quarter.

Near the end of the second quarter, Hall got rolled up on during a play and remained down on the field.

Trainers came out to check on him and then helped him limp off the field and into the medical tent.

A short time later, the Browns listed Hall as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

With Graham and Hall both working through injuries, defensive tackle Adin Huntington took over at defensive tackle.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.