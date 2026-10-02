Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. leaves field with apparent leg injury in game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — One quarter after the Browns saw defensive tackle Mason Graham leave the field with a knee injury, his replacement also left with a leg injury.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was in for Graham, who was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury he sustained in the first quarter.

Near the end of the second quarter, Hall got rolled up on during a play and remained down on the field.

Trainers came out to check on him and then helped him limp off the field and into the medical tent.

A short time later, the Browns listed Hall as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

With Graham and Hall both working through injuries, defensive tackle Adin Huntington took over at defensive tackle.