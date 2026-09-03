BEREA, Ohio — It's been a bit of a whirlwind training camp for defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. His focus has been on health following the serious knee injury in his rookie year that kept him out for part of last season as well, but even though he's feeling good, he's had to deal with time away from the field this summer.

"Definitely put in a lot of work this offseason, training with a PT and just getting right as far as my knee standpoint, dealing with the last year's injury. Couldn't feel better," Hall said.

WATCH: Here's what defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is focused on the rest of training camp

Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. moves past Quinshon Judkins training camp incident, focused on production in 2026

Hall came out to training camp ready to work this summer, but on the fourth day of practice, things went a little off course.

During team drills on Aug. 1, Hall got slowed down on a block, but as he bent over in what appeared to be discomfort, running back Quinshon Judkins threw a block at Hall, knocking him off his feet and onto the ground.

#Browns training camp practice was a little intense today. pic.twitter.com/QmpT1WRetg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Hall was out a few plays after that, but returned to team activity later in the practice session. However, he wasn't at the next practice session and didn't return until Aug. 18.

Hall addressed that absence from camp during his media availability Wednesday.

"Just dealing with some little minor tweaks, whatever, just dealing with training staff. But I mean, as far as just the 10 days, I was here at meetings every day and just still on team, still here," Hall said.

The day after the on-field incident happened, head coach Todd Monken said he spoke to Judkins about his actions.

“In the heat of the moment, what happened on the practice field — I’ve met with Quinshon about it. There’s a certain amount of regret at the moment when it happens, but we’re all human, and we do make mistakes. That’s what I always tell our team — you’ve got to fight to not get hijacked emotionally in a highly emotional game, or all of us, where it’s in our work, or emotional or our personal lives. Try not to get hijacked emotionally. But, to me, where you go from here is, we are human, I said this the other day, we’re going to fall short — are you going to own it, and then are we going to fix it? That’s just a speed bump. That’s all it is. It was a mistake," Monken said Aug. 4.

Judkins also addressed the situation during his media availability Aug. 10.

"For me, [Monken's message] was just basically you’ve got to protect the team, got to protect your teammates. Even though you guys are out there competing, at the end of the day, we're not against each other. You know what I'm saying? So that's really the main goal. And that's what everybody has on this team as far as the vision is to go out there and win each and every football game and making sure your guys are healthy," Judkins said.

Hall returned to practice Aug. 18 and looked ready to go, making plays throughout the practice session, but so did his teammates. That day marked a very physical practice for the Browns — one that Monken had to cut short.

On the final play of that day, quarterback Deshaun Watson handed the ball off to Judkins, and as he ran, defensive end Jared Verse grabbed the running back and, in the process, ripped his Guardian cap on his helmet. Then, defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was behind Judkins, came in with a late hit. This all occurred one play after Judkins had taken another hard his on a run. Monken blew the whistle, gathered everyone in a huddle and tore into them.

The Aug 18 practice was expected to be physical, but it may have crossed a line head coach Todd Monken wasn't comfortable with because, with 10 minutes left on the clock, Monken abruptly ended practice and had choice words for his players and coaches in the huddle.

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The next day, Monken addressed his decision to end practice early but rejected the notion that Judkins was being maliciously targeted.

"I love our defense, but there comes a time where Browns have to take care of Browns. And that’s part of it. We’ve got to be able to practice together collectively and take care of each other. It wasn’t malicious. No one’s trying to get another player hurt. That’s just part of it, and I thought we’d had enough," Monken said before being asked if he felt the defense was trying to hurt Judkins specifically. “No, I don’t get the feel that’s it, you’d have to ask those guys. I got the feeling that Adin [Huntington] had done a great job of getting off a block, and it was to the side there, and you’re kind of in a decision, ‘Do you tap off, we can’t tackle him,’ and I just think he made a split-second decision to play physical. We just have to be careful, because that’s going to knock Q into other players, and you’re going to get friendly fire, which is usually when you get hurt. The running back usually there doesn’t get hurt. It’s somebody when you roll into their legs.”

Judkins ended up missing the next two practices, including the joint practice with the Buffalo Bills. But Monken said his absence was not related to the aforementioned incidents and was strictly a minor "nagging" injury.

“A little something nagging. Nothing big, we just held him out," Monken said.

Now, it's been a couple of weeks since this all unraveled in Berea, and for Hall, speaking for the first time this summer, it's out of sight, out of mind.

"Yeah, we're teammates at the end of the day, so it's just a little mishap on the field. But other than that, it's my brother at the end of the day. It's still my teammate, so we're getting ready to play Jacksonville, and that's what I'm worried about," Hall said.

He was later asked if he had spoken to Judkins to clear the air.

"Yeah. Like I said before, he's my teammate, so got to talk to him at some time. But we're getting ready for Jacksonville, and that's all I'm worried about," he said.

Hall is clearly not focused on the incident from earlier this summer, instead looking ahead to his health and being available and productive for the Browns this season.

"Just building that self-confidence in the offseason. Just like I said before, putting that work in and just putting a great film. Just going out there and playing great," Hall said.

Some of the work Hall has put in includes getting some work on the edge, rather than the interior. As the Browns faced a number of injuries across the defensive line this summer, Hall took a few practice reps as a defensive end, and then spent time in that position in the second preseason game against the Bills, notching a sack in that game.

Playing on the end isn't a totally new concept for Hall, who is happy to try out what the team asks of him as he looks to provide any impact he can to the defensive front.

"I played a little bit of end in college, so it's something new. But do whatever it takes to be out there for the team and do whatever for my brothers," Hall said. "I have no problem being as versatile as I can. It's just great to even be on the field. So just taking advantage of different reps or wherever, whether it’s tackle or nose, whatever."

Hall hopes to stay healthy and put together his first full season with the Browns. And if that means being versatile and playing in multiple spots and roles, he's happy to do it. The team is also happy he can, should they need him.

"The coaching staff really looks at what our players do well and how they can help us, and they don’t limit themselves necessarily to one role or one box and look at what kind of versatility we can have. Mike’s done a really nice job outside, and all of a sudden that just opens up possibilities and ways to navigate the things that happen in season, like injuries. Those are just part of the game, so flexibility has been helpful," said Browns assistant general manager Catherine Hickman.