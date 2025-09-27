Browns elevate CB Tre Avery, CB Dom Jones from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns elevated two players from the practice squad ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions.

CB Tre Avery and CB Dom Jones were elevated on Saturday, the team said.

Avery is in his fourth NFL season out of Rutgers. He was originally signed to the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Between his rookie season and 2024, he appeared in 38 career games with the Titans, the team said.

Jones is a rookie out of Colorado State and was signed by the Browns earlier this year as an undrafted free agent. He has appeared in one game, the team said.