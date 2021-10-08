Browns elevating Elijah Lee to active roster ahead of Chargers game

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns linebacker Elijah Lee has had an eventful week, being waived, re-signed to the practice squad and on Friday, elevated back to the active roster.

The Browns terminated Lee's contract on Tuesday and after he cleared waivers, re-signed him to the practice squad. The move coincided with the return of linebacker Anthony Walker from the injured reserve list.

After two days on the practice squad, Lee was once again signed to the active roster ahead of the matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lee has appeared in 54 games throughout his career, recording 71 tackles, two forced fumbles a fumble recovery and a sack while also being an impactful player on special teams with 14 stops.

This season, Lee has recorded five tackles in 40 total snaps.

On Thursday, the Browns cleared a roster spot on the active roster by waiving defensive end Joe Jackson.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

