Fans gather to watch the Browns play in London

CLEVELAND — It didn't matter that the Browns were across the pond in a different time zone. The team's most loyal fans were still going to support their favorite team.

"I love waking up early," David Johnson said. "I love this. I love football. Now, I can watch football for the rest of the day."

That's a similar sentiment shared across PJ McIntyre's Pub in Kamm's Corner. An estimated 200 people attended a tailgating event hosted by the West Park Browns Backers.

Despite the team being far away, the group turned the pub into a mini Muni Lot with Browns vehicles, costumes, and dogs, Muni and Stripes.

"I love it," Cheryl Beters said. "It's a great change of pace. You can tell the excitement."

A bit of Europe was brought to the States as the kitchen staff at PJ McIntyre's served a traditional Irish breakfast that included sourdough toast, eggs, hash browns, and imported black and white pudding.

The focus was all on the game. Cheers rang out when the team scored a touchdown, and disappointment swept through the room during the game's toughest moments.

As always, Browns fans remain hopeful that the sun will shine again on their favorite team. Keeping that hope and faithfulness to the team is what being a Browns fan is all about.

"We win and lose as a family," Danny Reichel, President of the West Park Browns Backers, said. "Either we are happy and miserable, but we're happy and miserable together."