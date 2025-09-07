Browns first TD of season comes courtesy of rookie RB Rocket Sanders

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns 2025 season is officially underway, and for the first time this year, the team has found the end zone, courtesy of a rookie running back they claimed off waivers a few weeks ago.

After a long opening drive from the Cincinnati Bengals that lasted most of the first quarter and resulted in a touchdown for Cincinnati, quarterback Joe Flacco and the Browns had the ball on offense for the first time.

Chains were moved, both from the run game and pass game, and some pass interference calls against the Bengals, trying to cover wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Sixteen plays and nearly 10 minutes later, the Browns had driven downfield and found themselves on the 1-yard line. The Browns made Adin Huntington and

Luke Wypler eligible and handed the ball off to Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. The first attempt to push it in the end zone was thwarted by the Bengals' defense, but another go from Sanders is all it took.

Sanders broke through the line and into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown. There was some confusion from the refs if Huntington had reported as eligible, a flag thrown on the field, but that was cleared up, and the touchdown stood.

Sanders was claimed by the Browns via waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers, who had signed him as an undrafted free agent this spring out of South Carolina.

Cleveland's opening drive tied things up 7-7, but also got the offense looking in a number of areas.

From rush attempts and success from running backs Sanders, Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford, as well as rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., to Flacco going 6-for-6 for 40 yards between Fannin, Sampson, and receivers Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond, the Browns put together a servicble opening drive that they'll hope to build on both in Sunday's game and all season long.