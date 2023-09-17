Browns Game Preview: HC Kevin Stefanski discusses MNF game against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the prime-time lights in Pittsburgh as they take on the Steelers in their Week 2 match-up.

News 5's Camryn Justice caught up with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who recapped the Week 1 victory against the Bengals before turning his sights to the Steelers.

From the strong defensive outing against Cincinnati and the glimpses of promise from the offense through the challenging weather, there was plenty to be happy with in Week 1. Now, with their second divisional game in a row and a stout Steelers offense, Stefanski and his Browns are looking to go 1-0 this week towards the goal of being 2-0 on the season.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

