Browns get 2nd victory of season as Dolphins flounder in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns entered the Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins with a shared 1-5 record, both teams desperate for a win. Through wind and rain, back inside Huntington Bank Field for the first time in nearly a month, the Browns did something they hadn't done in 11 straight games—score more than 20 points—and achieve something they haven't in the past three weeks‚ a win.

Here's how the Browns' 31-6 victory over the Dolphins went:

1Q

Amid the elements, it's no surprise the Browns started the game heavy on the ground. The opening drive saw rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel scramble for a six-yard gain, then hand it off to running backs Quinshon Judkins and Jerome Ford on the next two plays. That wasn't enough to move the chains, though, and Cleveland went three-and-out and was forced to punt.

The Browns' defense was able to get off the field in six plays on the Dolphins' opening drive, a series capped off with a big-time tackle for loss from defensive end Alex Wright on third down, forcing the Dolphins to punt it away.

Cleveland's second drive was one filled with penalties from both teams, but the Dolphins' flags, like an illegal contact call and a roughing the passer flag, helped the Browns keep the drive alive and move downfield. A 16-yard pass from Gabriel to Jerry Jeudy and a 17-yard run from Judkins certainly didn't hurt, but the drive was halted in the red zone. On 4th-and-five, the Browns opted to kick a field goal, putting the first points of the day on the board thanks to a successful 30-yard field goal attempt by Andre Szmyt.

After the Browns took a 3-0 lead over the Dolphins with just over two minutes left in the quarter, Miami roared back. On their first play of the drive, running back De'Von Achane ripped a 46-yard run up the sideline to get into Browns' territory. A 15-yard pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle moved them closer to scoring just before the end of the first quarter.

2Q

Continuing their drive from the end of the first quarter, the Dolphins were inside the Browns' 20 when the defense stepped up with some crucial stops, forcing Miami to settle for a field goal. Former Browns kicker and current Dolphin Riley Patterson was good from 33 yards out, tying things up at three.

The Browns countered with a drive that saw a mix of run and pass, but one pass nearly cost them big. Gabriel was looking for tight end Harold Fannin Jr., but his pass was intercepted. Fortunately, the interception was negated thanks to a pass interference penalty on the Dolphins' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Browns made sure to capitalize on that break and continued pushing the run game, giving Judkins the ball and watching him gash 46 yards downfield and into the end zone to give the Browns a 10-3 lead.

That good momentum wasn't done yet, and Cleveland's special teams unit, which has struggled this season, made a major play. On Miami's kick return, Browns safety Grant Delpit executed a perfect punch-out, knocking the ball clean out and allowing safety Rayshawn Jenkins to recover.

Penalties plagued the Dolphins, and an unnecessary roughness call was all Cleveland needed to move forward and into the red zone. From there, Judkins continued to shine, and after a pair of direct snaps, Judkins punched it in for his second touchdown of the day, helping the Browns tie their game scoring high this season with 17 points, but doing so with more than a half of football to play.

A five-play drive from the Dolphins resulted in a forced punt, thanks to plays like a tackle for loss from linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who stuffed Achane's run before it could even begin.

It wasn't pure success for Cleveland in the second quarter, however. The Browns were stuck inside their own 10 for a three-and-out, which nearly resulted in a safety when Gabriel was sacked. He was able to get the ball outside of the end zone before being taken down, avoiding giving Miami a free two points.

After punting it away, the Browns' defense looked to stave off the Dolphins to close the half. They looked to have done just that, holding the Dolphins to a field goal attempt, which Patterson doinked off the upright. The bad news was that defensive tackle Shelby Harris was flagged for unnecessary roughness, giving the Dolphins half the distance to the goal and a first down. Still, the defense managed to once again hold them to a field goal, and the Browns entered the half with a 17-6 lead.

3Q

A dominant defense entered the field in the second half of the game, and a new face in Cleveland made a strong home debut. With the Dolphins receiving the second-half kickoff, the Browns wasted no time making a play. On the field for one play, Tagovailoa attempted to hit Achane on a short pass, but Browns' new cornerback Tyson Campbell was there to take the ball away. A short turn and run, and Campbell flipped his first interception as a Cleveland Brown after being traded here ahead of Week 6 into a pick-six.

Cleveland's defensive score gave them a strong 24-6 lead immediately in the third quarter and the defense kept their foot on the gas, forcing a three-and-out, highlighted by the third-down stop that saw defensive end Myles Garrett snap a three-game streak without a sack as Garrett took down Tagovailoa for a loss of seven and his fifth sack of the season.

The Browns also went three-and-out with the ball back in their possession, but the defense stalled out Miami's next drive.

4Q

On a drive that began with just over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Browns were able to move the chains, even seeing an explosive play on a 23-yard pass from Gabriel to wide receiver Jamari Thrash. However, an offensive holding call against Luke Wypler set them back.

The positive from the stalled drive was punter Corey Bojorquez pinning his kick inside the 20, downed at the five-yard line. That meant another $1,000 donation from Bojorquez to the Angie Fowler Adolescent & Young Adult Cancer Institute (you can read more about that by clicking here).

Pushed against their end zone, the Dolphins were in panic mode and with Tagovailoa under pressure and facing a safety, he dished out a pass that safety Rayshawn Jenkins was there to snag. It was nearly the Browns' second pick-six of the game, but Jenkins was stopped on the three-yard line. With that, the Browns had a short trip into the end zone, and if you guessed it came off another direct snap to Judkins, you'd be right. Judkins ran up the score 31-6 with his third touchdown of the day.

The Dolphins, who entered the game also 1-5 on the season, looked like their record and Tagovailoa, with the ball back in his hands, once again gifted it to the Browns' defense. This time, it was safety Ronnie Hickman there to intercept the pass, Cleveland's third pick of the game.

Things were so bad for Miami that the team took out Tagovailoa midway through the fourth quarter, sending Quinn Ewers out to take over at quarterback.

After their share of struggles through the first six games of the season, perhaps the Week 7 matchup with the Dolphins was just what the Browns needed to get right.

Sunday's victory marks Cleveland's first since Week 3 against the Packers and the first time since Week 13 of last season the team has scored more than 20 points in a game. The team will look to build on this win with a road game up next, slated to face the New England Patriots next Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Gillette Stadium.