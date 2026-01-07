Browns HC search tracker: DC Jim Schwartz, OC Tommy Rees to interview Thursday

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns began their head coaching search on Monday afternoon, just a few hours after dismissing Kevin Stefanski from the role after six seasons with the team. The search, led by general manager Andrew Berry, who retained his role after the second straight losing season, includes candidates from around the league and within the building.

Co-owner Jimmy Haslam referred to the next 120 days as "crucial" for the organization as they look to fill the head coaching position.

"Let me just say this. The next 120 days are crucial for the organization. We've got to find the right head coach. We've got to be efficient again in free agency. We have 10 draft picks, including two number ones. We have four picks in the top three rounds. And we've got to get really good players who are really good people again. We've got to be opportunistic if trade opportunities come along. We are solely focused on having a great 120 days so we can start winning games around here," Hasalam said on Monday.

Work began Monday afternoon, and candidates have already been considered, interviews requested, and internal candidates scheduled to discuss their possible promotion. This story will continue to be updated with the latest in the Browns' search for a new HC.

Schwartz and Rees in consideration

The Browns have scheduled interviews with two internal candidates on Thursday, both defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees set to interview for the role, league sources told News 5.

Schwartz has helped the Browns' defense to a top-five ranking in total metrics. The unit was leading the charge in run defense for much of the year until injuries impacted the interior of the line. Under Schwartz this season, defensive end Myles Garrett broke the NFL single-season sack record, notching 23 total sacks this year. Schwartz has been the Browns' defensive coordinator since 2023 and has been, inarguably, the team's best side of the ball.

Schwartz, 59, began his NFL coaching career as a personnel scout for the Browns under Bill Belechik between 1993 and 1995. Since then, Schwartz has held many roles, from position coach to coordinator roles and a head coaching stint with the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013. Schwartz received high praise from his players during the end-of-season availability, and Haslam himself said he "absolutely" wanted to retain Schwzrts, in any capacity, this season.

“Absolutely. Great coach," Hasalam said when asked if he wanted Schwartz to remain with the Browns.

The Browns will also interview Rees on Thursday. Rees, a rising star in coaching circles, is coming off his first season as the Browns' offensive coordinator, promoted from tight ends coach at the end of last season. The 33-year-old has been coaching since 2015, getting his start as a graduate assistant at Northwestern before his roles as the offensive coordinator for both Notre Dame and Alabama.

Berry discussed both Schwzrts and Rees as candidates for the role on Monday.

"First with Jim, Jim's an outstanding football coach. We have a lot of respect for him, a lot of appreciation for him, and he has certainly earned the right for consideration, but that's something that we still have to discuss and obviously discuss with him. And Tommy, he's a very talented young coordinator. He's held in very high regard, not just in college football, but across the NFL. But again, those are discussions that we have to continue to have," Berry said.

Browns request meeting with Bengals OC

A name that was expected by some to be of interest to the Browns as the season wrapped has been requested for an interview, with the Browns asking permission to interview Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for the head coaching position, league sources confirmed to News 5.

Pitcher, 38, began his coaching career in 2012 with SUNY Cortland as a wide receivers coach and quickly took a job as a scout with the Indianapolis Colts. He was hired by the Bengals in 2016 as an offensive assistant and has worked his way up through the ranks with Cincinnati since, holding roles as their quarterbacks coach and, since 2024, their offensive coordinator.

In his first season as the Bengals' offensive coordinator, Pitcher helped lead the Bengals to the most passing yards per game in the NFL and was top five in red zone touchdown percentage and top 10 in scoring and total yards per game.

Seahawks' DC requested

The Browns put in a request to interview Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, league sources confirmed to News 5.

Durde, 46, has served as the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks since 2024. Before that, he was a defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys, and held serveal defnesive coaching roles with the Atlanta Falcons. The native of England began his coaching career overseasons with the London Warriors.

Former Browns OC draws interest

In their first public move in their head coaching search, the Browns requested an interview with a familiar face, considering former offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the opening, league sources told News 5.

Monken, 59, was the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019 under then-head coach Freddie Kitchens. He is currently the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, with whom the Browns have put in their interview request.

Over his 36-year coaching career, Monken has worked around the NFL and collegiate teams. From his start at Grand Valley State to the NFL, Monken has held roles as a position coach on both offense and defense, offensive coordinator roles and one head coaching stint at Southern Miss from 2013 to 2015.

Monken left the Browns after Kitchens' sole year as head coach, becoming Georgia's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He rejoined the NFL in 2023 with the Ravens and in his first season went 13-4 as the AFC's top seed in that year's playoffs.

Last January, Monken signed a contract extension with the Ravens following his work to lead Baltimore's offense to a No. 1 rank and quarterback Lamar Jackson to his best statistical season.

