News 5's auto show special airs today at 12:30 PM and 7 PM

Half-hour 'Cleveland Auto Show: Steering Forward' program commemorates the last year the show will be held at the I-X Center
WEWS
This is the final year the Cleveland Auto Show will be held at the I-X Center, and we're taking a deeper look at an event that has brought together generations of Northeast Ohioans.

You can watch on-air or on our streaming platforms, such as this one, at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.:

The special, titled "Cleveland Auto Show: Steering Forward," is sponsored by Montrose Auto Group, Valley Automotive Group and Cascade Auto Group.

The program features reports by Rob Powers, John Kosich, Clay LePard and Caitlin Hunt.

After 40 years, this week marks the final Cleveland Auto Show at the IX Center.

They'll be talking to Aaron Warkentin, curator of transportation history at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum, Preston Superstore owner Patrick Preston, commercial account Manager at Valley Ford Nicholas Pfeifer, Chris Kyriakides with Showfleet, and Cleveland Auto Show President Lou Vitantonio.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank was live at the Auto Show on Thursday morning.

Cleveland Auto Show back at I-X Center for final time

