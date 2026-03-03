Browns head coach Todd Monken finalizes coaching staff. Check out the roster.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken finalized his coaching staff for the upcoming season, naming 29 coaches in the lineup.

Monken brought in all new coordinators, naming Travis Switzer as offensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg as defensive coordinator and Byron Storer as special teams coordinator.

Alongside Monken will be John Carr as the Browns' Chief of Staff. Carr has over 20 years of experience at the prep, junior college and collegiate levels.

Here's the rest of the coaching staff:

Offense

Pass Game Coordinator: Danny Breyer

Danny Breyer Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach: Jeff Blasko

Jeff Blasko Offensive Line Coach: George Warhop

George Warhop Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Bobby Johnson

Bobby Johnson Quarterbacks Coach: Mike Bajakian

Mike Bajakian Assistant Quarterbacks Coach: Matt Baker

Matt Baker Wide Receivers Coach: Christian Jones

Christian Jones Assistant Wide Receivers Coach: John Wozniak

John Wozniak Running Backs Coach: Duce Staley

Duce Staley Offensive Quality Control Coach: Ian Kolste

Ian Kolste Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line Coach: Sanders Davis

Sanders Davis Offensive Analyst: Travis Monken

Travis Monken Offensive Analyst: Dom Borsani

Defense

Run Game Coordinator/ Linebackers Coach: Jason Tarver

Jason Tarver Pass Game Coordinator: Ephraim Banda

Ephraim Banda Defensive Line Coach: Jacques Cesaire

Jacques Cesaire Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Ralph Street

Ralph Street Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist: Brandon Lynch

Brandon Lynch Senior Defensive Assistant: Dom Capers

Dom Capers Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks Coach: Jeff Anderson

Jeff Anderson Defensive Assistant/Assistant Linebackers Coach: Zach Dunn

Zach Dunn Defensive Quality Control Coach: Paul Worrilow

Paul Worrilow Defensive Analyst: Shaq Wilson

Special Teams

Assistant Special Teams Coach: Keith Tandy

Monken has said his goal was to build an "elite staff."

Watch his introductory press conference:

Needing to replace all three coordinators upon taking over the position, Monken wanted a staff that could develop the Browns' young roster.

“We're in the development business,” Monken said in a statement. “Nobody has a ready-made roster. And whether that's developing a good player into a great player, or a solid player into a good player, or developing the back end of your roster – the guys are going to help you as you move forward – that's the first part in the development business with our players.

"The closer you are to an elite staff, the more you have guys that are not only developers but are also schemers. You either got to be an elite developer or an elite schemer. And the more guys you do that you have that are elite at developing and scheme, the better you're going to be.”

The finalized staff comes in the midst of the 2026 NFL Combine, which began Feb. 23 and goes until March 2.