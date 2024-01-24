Browns hiring Duce Staley as new running backs coach

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns shook up their offensive staff at the end of the 2023 season, firing running backs coach Stump Mitchell, not retaining tight ends coach T.C. McCartney and parting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

The work to fill those spots began quickly, and a decision was made on one of them, with the Browns hiring Duce Staley for the vacant running backs coach position, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Staley, who most recently served as the running backs coach and assistant head coach with the Carolina Panthers, was a top candidate for the position after the Browns interviewed him last week.

The former NFL running back and coach for the Eagles was on Philadelphia's staff when they won Super Bowl LII. Staley has been coaching since 2011, spending time as a quality control coach, running backs coach, and assistant head coach during that time with the Eagles, Lions, and most recently, the Panthers.

Before his coaching days, Staley played for the Eagles and later the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After his interview with the Browns, Staley had other inquiries, among them was the New York Jets. Staley opted for the job with the Browns over the job in New York.

The Browns have been working to fill the other positions on the offense that have opened up and will continue that as the offseason unfolds.

RELATED:

Browns begin interviews for vacant coaching positions

Browns to interview Texans' quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for OC position