Browns to interview Texans' quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for OC position

The Cleveland Browns are working to fill vacant coaching positions on offense. Following a loss against the Houston Texans in their first playoff game, the Browns parted ways with several coaches.

The Browns fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, tight ends coach T.C. McCartney and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

This week, the Browns are expected to interview the Houston Texans' quarterbacks coach, Jerrod Johnson, for the vacant offensive coordinator position, league sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Johnson joined the Texans as the QBs coach in 2023 and is in his fourth season coaching in the NFL.

In addition to the Texans, Johnson has been a coach for the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Browns have also brought in Carolina Panthers' assistant coach Duce Staley, Titans' outside linebackers coach Ryan Crown, Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and former Browns QB Ken Dorsey for interviews.