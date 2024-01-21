Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns to interview Texans' quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for OC position

Jerrod Johnson
Maria Lysaker/AP
Houston Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson reacts during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
Jerrod Johnson
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 16:22:45-05

The Cleveland Browns are working to fill vacant coaching positions on offense. Following a loss against the Houston Texans in their first playoff game, the Browns parted ways with several coaches.

The Browns fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, tight ends coach T.C. McCartney and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

This week, the Browns are expected to interview the Houston Texans' quarterbacks coach, Jerrod Johnson, for the vacant offensive coordinator position, league sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Johnson joined the Texans as the QBs coach in 2023 and is in his fourth season coaching in the NFL.

In addition to the Texans, Johnson has been a coach for the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Browns have also brought in Carolina Panthers' assistant coach Duce Staley, Titans' outside linebackers coach Ryan Crown, Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and former Browns QB Ken Dorsey for interviews.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through