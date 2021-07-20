Browns holding open practice at FirstEnergy Stadium in August

Watch
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are hosting an Orange & Brown practice session that will be open to fans at FirstEnergy Stadium in August.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, the Browns will hold their practice at FirstEnergy Stadium at 12 p.m.—the 13th free open training camp session available to fans in addition to the 12 planned at the training facility in Berea.

Browns season ticket holders and fans on the season ticket waitlist will have special access to tickets to the practice in a 48-hour window beginning at `10 a.m. Friday, July 23.

All other fans will be able to register for tickets to the Orange & Brown practice beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26. Each account will be able to sign up for a maximum of four tickets while available.

The tickets will be distributed on the team's mobile app.

Seating in the lower bowl of the stadium will be on a first-come, first-served basis, the team said. The first 5,000 fans with tickets and who have downloaded the Pilot Flying J myRewards Plus app, the company owned by team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, will get early access to the stadium at 10 a.m. Gates for all others will open at 11 a.m.

As for parking, there will be access in nearby lots and garages, and fans are reminded to plan for traffic, as there is a Tribe game also happening the day of practice at 1:10 p.m.

Fans going to the practice on Aug. 8 will have access to Dawg Pound Drive on Alfred Learner Way starting at 10 a.m., featuring photo opportunities, appearances from Browns alumni, live music, food and drinks and other entertainment.

The NFL's clear bag policy will be in place for the Orange & Brown practice session. Fans are not required to be vaccinated, but unvaccinated fans are encouraged to wear a face mask when in larger groups.

Here is the list of training camp dates:

  • Wednesday, July 28 - Closed practice
  • Thursday, July 29 - Closed practice
  • Friday, July 30 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, July 31- 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Aug. 1 - No practice
  • Monday, Aug. 2 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Aug. 4 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, Aug. 5 - No practice
  • Friday, Aug. 6 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Aug. 8 - 12 p.m. ET, *FirstEnergy Stadium
  • Monday, Aug. 9 - No practice
  • Tuesday Aug. 10 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Aug. 11 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, Aug. 12 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Aug. 13 - No practice
  • Saturday, Aug. 14 - P1: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, News 5
  • Sunday, Aug. 15 - No practice
  • Monday, Aug. 16 - No practice
  • Tuesday, Aug. 17 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Aug. 18 - 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, Aug. 19% - Closed practice
  • Friday, Aug. 20% - Closed practice
  • #Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive
  • % Joint practices with the NY Giants; to be featured on "Browns Live: Training Camp"
  • *Gates open one hour prior to listed start time
  • All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public due to space limitations.**

RELATED: Browns training camp open to fans later this month

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)