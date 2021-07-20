Browns holding open practice at FirstEnergy Stadium in August

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are hosting an Orange & Brown practice session that will be open to fans at FirstEnergy Stadium in August.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, the Browns will hold their practice at FirstEnergy Stadium at 12 p.m.—the 13th free open training camp session available to fans in addition to the 12 planned at the training facility in Berea.

Browns season ticket holders and fans on the season ticket waitlist will have special access to tickets to the practice in a 48-hour window beginning at `10 a.m. Friday, July 23.

All other fans will be able to register for tickets to the Orange & Brown practice beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26. Each account will be able to sign up for a maximum of four tickets while available.

The tickets will be distributed on the team's mobile app.

Seating in the lower bowl of the stadium will be on a first-come, first-served basis, the team said. The first 5,000 fans with tickets and who have downloaded the Pilot Flying J myRewards Plus app, the company owned by team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, will get early access to the stadium at 10 a.m. Gates for all others will open at 11 a.m.

As for parking, there will be access in nearby lots and garages, and fans are reminded to plan for traffic, as there is a Tribe game also happening the day of practice at 1:10 p.m.

Fans going to the practice on Aug. 8 will have access to Dawg Pound Drive on Alfred Learner Way starting at 10 a.m., featuring photo opportunities, appearances from Browns alumni, live music, food and drinks and other entertainment.

The NFL's clear bag policy will be in place for the Orange & Brown practice session. Fans are not required to be vaccinated, but unvaccinated fans are encouraged to wear a face mask when in larger groups.

Here is the list of training camp dates:

Wednesday, July 28 - Closed practice

Thursday, July 29 - Closed practice

Friday, July 30 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 31- 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 1 - No practice

Monday, Aug. 2 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 5 - No practice

Friday, Aug. 6 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 8 - 12 p.m. ET, *FirstEnergy Stadium

Monday, Aug. 9 - No practice

Tuesday Aug. 10 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 11 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 12 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 13 - No practice

Saturday, Aug. 14 - P1: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, News 5

Sunday, Aug. 15 - No practice

Monday, Aug. 16 - No practice

Tuesday, Aug. 17 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 18 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 19% - Closed practice

Friday, Aug. 20% - Closed practice

#Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive

% Joint practices with the NY Giants; to be featured on "Browns Live: Training Camp"

*Gates open one hour prior to listed start time

All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public due to space limitations.**

