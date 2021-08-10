Browns LB Anthony Walker returns to practice as Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward sit out

BEREA, Ohio — As one player returns, another leaves. Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker is set to return to practice Tuesday after dealing with a knee injury, but defensive end Myles Garrett will sit out with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Walker would be back at practice working through individual drills Tuesday as they ramp him up to return to team activities.

Last Monday, Walker limped off the field after showing signs of a leg injury that afternoon, heading into the facility with trainers under his own power. The next day, Stefanski said Walker had a non-contact knee injury that would not require surgery but would take him out of practice for "a week plus."

Despite suffering the knee injury, Walker remained on the practice fields, staying vocal with his teammates and observing the work his team was doing each day.

But while the Browns had the good news of Walker's return, there was also some less than ideal news as well with Garrett set to miss practice.

Stefanski said Garrett is working through a hamstring injury and will be out of practice Tuesday.

Although Stefanski said Garrett's injury is not considered serious, he will be considered day-to-day as they play it safe with his return.

In addition to Garrett being out, Stefanski said cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Tuesday's practice as we works through some soreness.

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell is still being monitored after leaving the Orange & Brown practice early Sunday with an oblique injury. Stefanski said he wouldn't call the injury "long term" but did say they'll be smart about things when it comes to his return.

The Browns have two more practice before they head down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in their first preseason game Saturday.

