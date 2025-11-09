Browns LB Carson Schwesinger, TE Harold Fannin Jr. ruled in for game against New York Jets

The Cleveland Browns are set for their Week 10 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



WR Isaiah Bond

RB Raheim Sanders

G Zak Zinter

T Cornelius Lucas

TE Brenden Bates

On Friday, two key players were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

LB Carson Schwesinger appeared on he injury list with a high ankle sprain he sustained during Cleveland's Week 8 game against the New England Patriots. Rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. appeared on the injury report with a hamstring injury as well.

Both players returned to practice on Friday and were ruled in ahead of the game.

Lucas, who was also listed as questionable for the game, was ruled out, and WR Isaiah Bond was ruled out with a foot injury.

Not listed on the injury report was wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who has been sidelined for the last four games after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Detroit Lions. He was designated for return to practice on Monday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that he expects Tillman to return to play against the Jets.