Browns LB Carson Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Cleveland Browns seemed to have struck gold with their 2025 rookie class, seeing high-level production from their young group in their first NFL season. Perhaps no one had a more productive debut year than linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was awarded the 2025 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Schwesinger received the honor Thursday evening at the NFL Honors ceremony, presented by the families of all the nominees— including his dad.

This season, Schwesinger notched an impressive 156 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss, nine QB hits with 2.5 sacks, three passes defended and two interceptions. He earned the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month Award in November, leading rookies with several of his stat lines.

He was up for the award against Giants' linebacker Abdul Carter, Seahawks' safety Nick Emmanwori, Falcons' defensive end James Pearce Jr. and Falcons' safety Xavier Watts.

Schwesinger is the first Browns defensive rookie to win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award since linebacker Chip Banks earned the honor in 1982.

The Browns' rookie linebacker had previously won the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and was a finalist for the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award.