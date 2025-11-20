Browns LB Carson Schwesinger named NFL Rookie of the Week

CLEVELAND — Browns rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 11 after turning in a dominant showing in Cleveland's 23–16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Schwesinger led the team with 10 total tackles, added two tackles for loss, and notched his second interception of the season in the game.

Selected 33rd overall in the 2025 draft out of UCLA, Schwesinger has emerged as a key contributor in the heart of the Browns' defense.

The award marks Schwesinger's first weekly honor of his career.