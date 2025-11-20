Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns LB Carson Schwesinger named NFL Rookie of the Week

Cleveland's breakout linebacker posted 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception in Week 11 to earn the honor and reinforce his role as a defensive cornerstone for the Browns.
Carson Schwesinger.jpg
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates a turnover during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Carson Schwesinger.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND — Browns rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 11 after turning in a dominant showing in Cleveland's 23–16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Schwesinger led the team with 10 total tackles, added two tackles for loss, and notched his second interception of the season in the game.

Selected 33rd overall in the 2025 draft out of UCLA, Schwesinger has emerged as a key contributor in the heart of the Browns' defense.

The award marks Schwesinger's first weekly honor of his career.

