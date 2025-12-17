Browns LB Devin Bush found not guilty of assaulting, harassing girlfriend, court records show

The case against Browns linebacker Devin Bush has ended following a bench trial in Pennsylvania, where the player was found not guilty in a domestic case involving his girlfriend.

According to records from the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Judge Bruce R. Beemer found Bush not guilty of simple assault and harassment on Tuesday.

The charges Bush faced stemmed from an alleged incident in May 2025, when he was accused of chasing his girlfriend through their home in Sewickley, a Pittsburgh suburb, and smashing her phone to prevent her from calling for help.

Bush is a former first-round draft pick who spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one in Seattle before signing with the Browns last year. In March, he signed a $3.25 million deal with the Browns to remain in Cleveland this season.