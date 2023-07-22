Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB Greg Newsome II change jersey numbers ahead of season

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va — The Cleveland Browns are kicking off their first day of training camp at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, but before any of the action began, two players decided to make a change—as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Greg Newsome II both opted for new jersey numbers this season.

Owusu-Koramoah will wear a number very familiar to Browns fans, taking over No. 6 this season. The change reflects his number in college when he wore No. 6 for Notre Dame. Owusu-Koramoah most recently wore No. 28 for the Browns.

The number previously belonged to former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and many Browns fans already have their No. 6 gear hanging in the closet, now only in need of a new nameplate on the back.

As for Newsome, he'll be the first Browns player to take advantage of the new NFL rule, proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles and approved for this season, that allows players other than offensive and defensive linemen to wear the No. 0.

Newsome switches from No. 20 to No. 0.

The jersey changes come just four days after the Browns introduced their alternate helmet—a white helmet with an orange and brown stripe down the middle that will be worn with the same white throwback uniforms the team debuted in 2021.

Those new helmets and throwback unis will be worn in the Browns' Week 2 primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers and the Week 17 primetime game against the New York Jets.

