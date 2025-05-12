Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for upcoming season due to neck injury

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on reserve and is physically unable to perform for the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a neck injury in this past season in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

While attempting a tackle, Owusu-Koramoah took a hit and appeared unconscious on the field. Trainers rushed out, and while the linebacker came to, he was immobilized, loaded onto the cart and taken off the field for further evaluation.

A short time later, he was transported to a local hospital and admitted overnight.

"Jeremiah’s health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress towards recovery, we’ve made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season," Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in a release. "Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah’s football future at this time, but we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."

The Pro-Bowler was a second-round pick in 2021, and prior to his injury, he appeared in 49 career games and recorded 302 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and 40 tackles for loss.

Owusu-Koramoah released the following statement regarding his status for the upcoming season:

"To the Cleveland Browns fanbase and my supporters worldwide—thank you for your patience in my silence.



From day one, you embraced me as more than a player, but also as a brother and young man with purpose.



I’m grateful to the Browns organization for their full support, and to the world-class doctors guiding me through recovery.



While I won’t suit up this season, I’m focused on what I can control—my healing, my mindset, and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps.



I’ve given my heart to this game. I don’t know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.



Love always,

JOK"