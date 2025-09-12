Browns list 2 as questionable, rule out 1 player for Week 2 against Ravens

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns held their last practice before hitting the road for the first away game of the season, a second-straight division matchup, this time against the Baltimore Ravens. As they prepare to depart, two players are in question to play on Sunday, and the other has been ruled out:



DT Mike Hall Jr. — out

RB Quinshon Judkins — questionable

RT Jack Conklin — questionable

It was a relatively healthy week for the Browns. Conklin, who left the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals after being poked in the eye, returned for practice, albeit limited. He was listed as questionable for Sunday's game on Friday after practice.

Another player questionable for Sunday's game is Judkins.

Judkins returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since OTAs. With the Browns' No. 36 overall pick in this year's draft back in the building, the Browns are working to get him up to speed for game action, catching him up as quickly as possible on the work he missed over the summer. The running back has a special roster exemption, so if he's not ready to go on Sunday, he can remain exempt through the game and perhaps make his debut in Week 3.

Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins returns to practice for 1st time since OTAs

RELATED: Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins returns to practice for 1st time since OTAs

Cornerback Denzel Ward appeared on the injury/participation report with a shoulder and ankle injury, but still had limited practice all week. He did not receive an injury designation.

Hall also continued practicing throughout the week, limited on Wednesday and Thursday, as he continues working back from a knee injury that ended his season last year. Hall had surgery and rehabbed through the offseason, passing his physical at the end of training camp. However, Hall was ruled out early for the season opener and remains out for the upcoming game.

The Browns and Ravens kick things off at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Baltimore.