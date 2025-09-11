Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins returns to practice for 1st time since OTAs

BEREA, Ohio — For the first time since OTAs this spring, Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was back on the practice fields in Berea, working to get ready to make his NFL debut after missing training camp and the preseason.

After spending all of training camp and the preseason away from the team, unsigned after a July domestic violence arrest that has since seen charges dismissed, Judkins was signed to his rookie deal this past Saturday.

Judkins was given a special exemption to allow him to return to practice for up to two weeks without counting against the Browns' 53-man roster, but in signing his rookie deal, he was able to return to team activities. However, on Wednesday, the first day Judkins might practice with the team, he was absent from the building. Judkins was meeting with the NFL in New York about the league's investigation into whether or not he broke the personal conduct policy in the incident that saw him arrested, even though the charges were dismissed.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Judkins was expected back on Thursday, and he was.

During the portion of practice open to media, Judkins got in some quick handoff drills with Joe Flacco and then some footwork and conditioning drills with the running backs room.

After practice, Judkins was listed as a full participant in Thursday's session.

#Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins' first practice with the team since OTAs after signing his rookie deal last weekend. pic.twitter.com/SC2rvCA2tP — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2025

With the Browns' No. 36 overall pick in this year's draft back in the building, the work now is to get him up to speed for game action, catching him up as quickly as possible on the work he missed over the summer.

"I think we are around these guys a good chunk. So, you have opportunities to find ways to get install. Obviously, for Q, we’ll take it day by day to see how he continues to progress in practice. You know, it takes some extra work to make sure that we can catch him up after a Wednesday practice. But Thursdays and Fridays are really pivotal days throughout the week. So, finding ways to make sure that we get him the proper work to give him an opportunity moving forward," said offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

The workload Judkins faces now will all be on a game-by-game basis. He'll be learning general installs in learning the game plan for the opponent. This week, learning to get ready for the NFL means learning the game plan for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

However, that doesn't mean Judkins will play on Sunday. Still on the exempt list, Judkins can remain on that list until Sept. 15 without counting against the active roster. The Browns will allow Judkins to continue practicing on Friday before making a decision if he'll be ready for game action.

If he's not, he can remain on the list through Sunday's game in Baltimore and then perhaps make his debut Week 3 at home against the Green Bay Packers. That is all to be worked through by the Browns as the week goes on.

“Yeah, we've got to see how he progresses, right? There’s the physical part of it, there’s the players' health part of it, there’s the mental part of it, there’s so many different aspects when you’re looking to prepare a guy. We have a lot of trust in all the different facets of our organization that will help get them there. And we’ll just monitor as it goes this week, and hopefully it reaps good benefits. But we’ll take it one day at a time and see where it goes," Rees said.

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins absent from practice, expected back Thursday

RELATED: Browns RB Quinshon Judkins absent from practice, expected back Thursday after signing with team over weekend