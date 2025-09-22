Browns lose Dawand Jones for season after knee injury sustained against Packers

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, snapping an eight-game losing streak stemming back to last season. But while they came away with a win, they did suffer a loss with starting left tackle Dawand Jones sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

Jones took a low hit Sunday against the Packers and went down on the field. Jones was helped off the field by medical trainers, who took him into the blue medical tent for evaluation. He was listed as questionable and by the second half was downgraded to out with a knee injury.

RELATED: Browns T Dawand Jones ruled out for remainder of game against Packers due to injury

Following the game, Jones had further evaluation, and it was determined the knee injury is one that will require surgery, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday.

"Disappoining for the young man. He'll battle back, he'll rehab and he'll be ready to roll, but disappointed for him," Stefanski said. "A young player that was getting better ... he's played on both sides."

Stefanski said he didn't have specifics about the knee injury, other than that it will require surgery and end his season.

The team will send in the play that Jones was injured on to see if any rules were broken. Stefanski said he doesn't believe the Packers were intending to hurt Jones but that you can't go low, so they'll turn it into the league and see what they say.

The Browns offensive line has been riddled with injuries already this season. Right tackle Jack Conklin has missed the past two games with an elbow injury that Stefanski said he is "progressing" through. With Jones and Conklin both out during the Packers game, the Browns put in Cornelius Lucas at left tackle and KT Leveston at right tackle.

It remains to be seen if Conklin will be able to play Sunday, but the Browns will work through the plan of who will start on the offensive line moving forward with Jones out for the year. Stefanski said they'll work out the plan heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

RELATED: 1 YEAR LATER — Browns OT Dawand Jones talks Draft experience

1 YEAR LATER: Browns OT Dawand Jones talks Draft experience, motivation from falling into 4th round

round