Browns T Dawand Jones questionable to return to game against Packers due to injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns kicked off their Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but in the opening drive, the team saw one of their starters leave the field with an injury.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones took a low hit while blocking on the Browns' opening drive. A Packers defender ran into Jones' leg, and after the play, the tackle remained down on the field.

Trainers came out to evaluate Jones, who was helped off the field and into the blue medical tent. A short time later, Jones was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Browns already had one offensive lineman out of the mix as tackle Jack Conklin was named an inactive before kickoff, unable to play with an elbow injury.

With Jones and Conklin both out, the Browns put in Cornelius Lucas at left tackle and KT Leveston at right tackle.