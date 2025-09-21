RT Jack Conklin ruled out of Week 3 game with elbow injury

The Cleveland Browns are going head-to-head against the Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field for their Week 3 game, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



QB Shedeur Sanders (3QB)

S Damontae Kazee

CB Cameron Mitchell

RB Raheim Sanders

DT Mike Hall Jr.

G Zak Zinter

T Jack Conklin

Ahead of Sunday's game, four players were listed as questionable, including Conklin, who has been working through an elbow injury he sustained in practice leading up to the Ravens game.

Conklin has not practiced this week and was ruled out on Sunday, missing his second straight game.

However, WR DeAndre Carter and K Andre Szmyt, who were questionable on Friday, were cleared to play on Sunday against the Packers.

Carter left the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion he sustained after his first return attempt.

Szmyt was an unexpected addition to the injury list as Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said the kicker felt something in his left calf during Friday's practice, and will undergo an MRI.

LG Joel Bitonio was also listed as questionable for Sunday after suffering a back injury and missing practice Wednesday through Friday. However, just hours before the Browns hit the field, Bitonio was cleared to play.

Hall was ruled out on Friday for the third week straight as he has been working his way back from a knee injury he had surgery on last season. He passed a physical at the end of training camp but has been ramping his way back up to game action.

RELATED: K Andre Szmyt among 4 Browns listed as questionable for Week 3 matchup with Packers