Browns lose second center in a week to knee injury

Dawson Deaton suffers torn ACL
Browns Jaguars Football
Gary McCullough | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns guard Dawson Deaton (52) walks off the field at the end of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 24-13.
Browns Jaguars Football
Posted at 10:09 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 22:09:02-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie center Dawson Deaton tore his ACL in practice on Monday afternoon, a league source confirmed to News 5 reporter Camryn Justice.

Deaton, who the Browns drafted out of Texas Tech in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is the second center to be injured this week.

Nick Harris suffered a knee injury as well in the second play of the first preseason game against Jacksonville.

Harris was carted off in that game, and after initial evaluation, the team said "likely" would require surgery. If that is the case, his season would end. The team is awaiting more information to determine if that is the case.

Ethan Pocic came into the game to fill in for Harris and will likely now have a bigger role.

With Harris and Deaton down with injury, the Browns will likely look to add another center for depth.

