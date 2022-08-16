Browns lose second center in a week to knee injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie center Dawson Deaton tore his ACL in practice on Monday afternoon, a league source confirmed to News 5 reporter Camryn Justice.

Source confirms Dawson Deaton tore his ACL today at practice. #Browns. https://t.co/ZhTqpg6QMz — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 16, 2022

Deaton, who the Browns drafted out of Texas Tech in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is the second center to be injured this week.

Nick Harris suffered a knee injury as well in the second play of the first preseason game against Jacksonville.

Harris was carted off in that game, and after initial evaluation, the team said "likely" would require surgery. If that is the case, his season would end. The team is awaiting more information to determine if that is the case.

Ethan Pocic came into the game to fill in for Harris and will likely now have a bigger role.

With Harris and Deaton down with injury, the Browns will likely look to add another center for depth.

