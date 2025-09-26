Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns LT Dawand Jones finishes successful surgery following season-ending knee injury in Game 3

Packers Browns Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Packers Browns Football
Posted

Cleveland Browns left tackle Dawand Jones underwent successful surgery Thursday after he sustained a season-ending knee injury during their 13-10 victory against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

The surgery repaired a Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) tear in his knee and a hamstring avulsion suffered in Game 3.

Team Physician James Voos, M.D., performed the surgery at University Hospitals, and a full recovery is expected for the 2026 season.

Jones took a low hit Sunday against the Packers and went down on the field. Jones was helped off the field by medical trainers, who took him into the blue medical tent for evaluation. He was listed as questionable and, by the second half, was downgraded to out due to a knee injury.

Following the game, Jones underwent further evaluation, and it was determined that the knee injury would require surgery, head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday.

The Browns submitted the play that resulted in Jones sustaining the season-ending injury to the league for review to determine whether the defender should have been penalized for going low.

Stefanski said the NFL told them it should have been penalized. Nothing more has come from the NFL at this time regarding the play.

