Browns LT Jedrick Wills leaves field with trainers in game against Giants after return from knee injury

CLEVELAND — The health of the Cleveland Browns offensive line has not been great to start the season. On Sunday against the New York Giants, it got worse.

After nearing a return from a season-ending knee injury he sustained last year, the Browns had ruled out tackle Jack Conklin on Saturday with a hamstring injury he sustained in practice Friday. But left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was able to make his return from his own knee injury.

That return was short-lived.

Wills went down on the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game, with trainers rushing to the field. Wills was observed and then walked straight back to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation.

Wills has been listed as questionable to return with a knee injury.

The injury came just a few plays after Browns right guard Wyatt Teller had left the field. Teller was observed in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. A short time later, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

RELATED: Browns G Wyatt Teller ruled out with knee injury in game against Giants

Also sidelined was offensive lineman James Hudson III. Hudson had been the starter at left tackle while Wills was rehabbing the first two weeks. He left Sunday's game against the Giants with a shoulder injury, listed as questionable to return.

With the hit to the offensive line, the Browns have shifted Joel Bitonio from left guard over to left tackle, Ethan Pocic from center to left guard, Nick Harris has been put in at center, rookie Zak Zinter has been put in at right guard and Dawand Jones is in at right tackle.

The Browns started Sunday's game on a high note, scoring a touchdown in the first 11 seconds of the game after forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff. Things went downhill from there, with the Browns trailing the Giants 21-7.

RELATED: Browns force fumble, score touchdown in first 11 seconds of game against Giants