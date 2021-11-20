Browns make roster moves ahead of game against Lions

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves ahead of their Sunday game against the Detroit Lions.

On Saturday, the Browns waived running back John Kelly. Kelly was signed to the active roster after placing Kareem Hunt on the injured reserve. He played 15 snaps on specials teams against the Bengals and the next day was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were also placed on the COVID-19 list, but after coming off the list Friday, and with Hunt progressing and approaching a return from IR, the Browns opted not to have Kelly on the active roster.

If Kelly is to return to the Browns practice squad he will need to clear waivers before re-signing.

Additionally, the Browns elevated defensive end Porter Gustin and wide receiver Lawrence Cager to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations, and called up cornerback Herb Miller as a COVID-19 elevation.

The elevations are part of a rule allowing a team to carry up to 55 players on the roster during a given week before the transaction deadline ahead of a game, giving the team a larger pool to choose from when selecting their 47 or 48 gameday active players. Following the game, the players elevated to the active roster for that purpose will revert back to the practice squad the day after the game.

The Browns take on the Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

