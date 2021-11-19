Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Chubb and Felton, who are fully vaccinated, were placed on the team’s COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus on Nov. 9. Chubb was out for the game against the Patriots Sunday, along with Felton, who also tested positive and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Browns running back John Kelly was activated from the list on Thursday. Kelly was placed on the list on Nov. 8, along with wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who was activated from the list on Wednesday.

Center Nick Harris is the only player left on the list now after the small outbreak. He was placed on the list the day after Chubb and Felton.

The Browns take on the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.

