Browns new HC Todd Monken building staff ahead of 2026 season

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns new head coach Todd Monken told News 5 on his first official day on the job that the first order of business for him was to build an "elite staff," and the work to do that is underway.

Monken has already identified a number of coaches he's either planning to bring in or plans to retain from former head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff.

Special teams coordinator

Replacing Bubba Ventrone, who took a special teams coordinator role with the Los Angeles Rams, Monken plans to hire Packers' assistant special teams coordinator Byron Storer, league sources confirmed to News 5. Storer played football at Cal, going undrafted in 2007 before spending three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 15 total games in 2007 and 2008. He began his coaching career with the Buccaneers in 2010 and has since spent time with the Chargers, Raiders and most recently the Packers.

Search for defensive coordinator

The Browns are in the process of interviewing candidates to replace Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. To stay up to date on that search, click here.

Offensive coordinator

Monken is planning to hire Travis Switzer as the Browns' new offensive coordinator, league sources told News 5. Switzer, 33, was with Monken on the Baltimore Ravens, serving most recently as the run game coordinator. He has been coaching in the NFL with the Ravens since 2017, and before that, played on the offensive line for the Akron Zips.

Offensive line coach

Monken's first expected hire came on the day he was announced as head coach. He plans to bring Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop with him to the Browns for the same position here, league sources told News 5. Warhop began his coaching career in 1983 at Cincinnati, making his NFL coaching debut in 1996 with the Rams before taking roles with the Cardinals, Cowboys, 49ers, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Texans, Ravens and from 2009 to 2013, the Browns.

Wide receivers coach

After Chad O'Shea reportedly took the role of wide receivers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, Monken was quick to find a replacement, set to hire internally by dubbing Christian Jones for the job, league sources told News 5. Jones served as the Browns' tight ends coach last season, helping develop rookie Harold Fannin Jr. as he made a strong NFL debut with Cleveland. Jones began his NFL coaching career in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings and came to Cleveland from the Giants.