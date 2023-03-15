Browns officially re-sign center Ethan Pocic, cornerback A.J. Green

The Cleveland Browns have officially re-signed center Ethan Pocic and cornerback A.J. Green, the team announced on Wednesday.

The three-year, $18 million deal keeps Pocic in Cleveland through 2025.

“I am really excited about Ethan being back as he played at a high level for us last season," said head coach Kevin Stefanski. "He’s a great fit in our building and someone that has a lot of experience in this league. He’s a big, physical presence up front and we are happy to have him back.”

After stepping into the starting role after a number of injuries in the center room, Pocic had 13 starts and helped compile 2,490 rushing yards, earning himself a standout season for the Browns.

“I’m excited to get to work and just continue to try to grow as a player," Pocic said. "It’s fun to play in that room and be coached by great coaches and play with great players around you. It’s just fun to go to work with them.”

RELATED: Browns 2023 Free Agency Tracker: Which players are coming to Cleveland, which are headed out

Green is staying with the Browns after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games and recorded 13 tackles with one interception.

“A.J. has grown up in our system and has gotten better every year since he first joined the team as an undrafted free agent," said Stefanski. "He’s been ready every time he has been called upon and his versatility is something that we value.”

News 5 reporter Camryn Justice has the latest updates on the Browns free agents. You can track all of the team moves here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.