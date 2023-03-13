Browns 2023 Free Agency Tracker: Which players are coming to Cleveland, which are headed out

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have some work to do this offseason to fill some positions of need and bolster the roster, and that work starts in free agency.

With the 2023 free agency signing period set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. and legal tampering (the two-day negotiating window) open Monday at 12 p.m., there will be a lot of moving pieces around the Browns' roster.

Some new faces will join the team, and some familiar ones will find themselves elsewhere. Such is free agency.

The moves the Browns make will be listed below as they develop. Make sure to check back for updates as the week goes on.

Deshaun Watson contract restructure

Kicking free agency off, the Browns cleared up some cap space in order to be active participants in the free agency player hunt by converting quarterback Deshaun Watson's base salary into a signing bonus which opened up nearly $36 million in cap space.

RELATED: Browns restructure contract of QB Deshaun Watson, clear nearly $36M in cap space

A cornerback is back

The Browns retained one of their strongest depth pieces before he hit free agency, re-signing him to a one-year deal.

RELATED: Browns re-signing CB A.J. Green to 1-year deal

Browns internal free agents:



DE Jadeveon Clowney (unrestricted)

DE Chase Winovich (unrestricted)

DE Stephen Weatherly (unrestricted)

DE Chris Odom (restricted)

DT Taven Bryan (unrestricted)

DT Ben Stille (exclusive rights)

LB Deion Jones (unrestricted)

LB Anthony Walker Jr. (unrestricted)

LB Sione Takitaki (unrestricted)

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (unrestricted)

LB Reggie Ragland (unrestricted)

LB Jermaine Carter (unrestricted)

LB Tae Davis (unrestricted)

CB Greedy Williams (unrestricted)

CB Thomas Graham Jr. (exclusive rights)

S Ronnie Harrison (unrestricted)

