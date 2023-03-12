Browns re-signing CB A.J. Green to 1-year deal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are about to enter free agency where they're expected to be aggressive and make a splash, but first they made sure to bring back a familiar face as they re-signed cornerback A.J. Green, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Green was re-signed to a one-year deal, bringing back a major depth piece to the Browns secondary.

The 24-year-old joined the Browns in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State.

In his time with the Browns, Green has embodied the next man up mentality, staying ready for when his number was called.

Green has played in 31 career games with two starts, notching two interceptions, seven passes defended, and two fumble recoveries to go with his 39 tackles.

Bringing back Green provides the Browns depth at corner and returns a player who has proven to be a reliable playmaker for the 2023 season.

