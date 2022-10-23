Next Man Up: Browns CB AJ Green says 'no rap before noon', binges GOT and has a secret country playlist

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know cornerback AJ Green, who made a name for himself last year and has stayed ready to make an impact when his number is called this season.

Green starts his days with slow jams, having a "no rap before noon" policy. But even when the rap comes on, sometimes Green finds himself popping over to his secret country playlist. This is all when he's not studying film or watching Game of Thrones, of course.

Watch the episode below:

Next Man Up: Get to know Browns cornerback AJ Green

