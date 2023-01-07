Browns officially rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Steelers game after dismissal from practice

BEREA, Ohio — After dismissing him from the practice facilities following controversial comments made in an interview, the Browns have officially ruled defensive end Jadeveon Clowney out of their final game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

In an interview Thursday, Clowney had spoken to Cleveland.com about his future with the team, saying that he was "95% sure" he wouldn't re-sign with the team after the offseason and questioned the team's usage of him and teammate Myles Garrett.

Following the interview, the Browns decided to send Clowney home, dismissing him from Friday's practice session.

"I am going to keep all of those discussions internal. What I would tell you is nothing comes above the team,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday.

Clowney's status for Sunday's game had not been announced. Stefanski said he had made a decision but was keeping it internal, although with the comments made by Clowney and the response from Garrett, Stefanski and defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, it seemed highly unlikely Clowney would be making the trip to Pittsburgh with the team.

The Browns announced Clowney's designation of "OUT" on Saturday afternoon.

Clowney, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the year, has very likely played his final snaps in orange and brown after a disappointing season that saw his production decline with just two sacks, 28 tackles and a forced fumble.

In addition to Clowney's downgrade to out, the team made other roster moves ahead of the final game.

Defensive end Sam Kamara and linebacker Storey Jackson were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

