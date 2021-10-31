Browns OL Jack Conklin leaves game against Steelers with elbow injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin suffered an injury Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, walking off the field to be evaluated.

Conklin went down on a 1st-and-10 play on Cleveland's 25 yard line. Nick Chubb ran the ball in Conklin's direction and after a no-gain result, Conklin remained down on the field.

Trainers rushed the field to evaluate Conklin and the cart was brought out onto the field, but Conklin soon after waived the cart off, leaving the field under his own power.

Shortly after leaving the field, Conklin was ruled out for the remainder of the game with what the team said was an elbow injury.

Blake Hance was called in to replace Conklin.

