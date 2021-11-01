Browns OL Jack Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be without their starting right tackle Jack Conklin for "multiple weeks" after he suffered an elbow injury Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conklin went down on a 1st-and-10 play on Cleveland's 25 yard line. Nick Chubb ran the ball in Conklin's direction and after a no-gain result, Conklin remained down on the field.

Trainers rushed the field to evaluate Conklin and the cart was brought out onto the field, but Conklin waived the cart off and walked off the field. Shortly after leaving the field, Conklin was ruled out for the remainder of the game with what the team said was an elbow injury.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Conklin dislocated his left elbow.

Conklin had testing done Monday morning to determine the severity of the injury and determined he will be out for multiple weeks.

Stefanski said they'll see if Conklin needs to be placed on the injured reserve list, which would sideline him for at least three weeks.

"It's a significant injury but I do expect him back this season," Stefanski said.

With Conklin out, the Browns will rely on Blake Hance and James Hudson III to step in as the season continues. Stefanski said Hance will be the starting right tackle with Conklin sidelined.

The two have already gotten some work in as starters this season when Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. were both ruled out with injury against the Cardinals.

Conklin had previously been dealing with a knee injury sustained in the game against the Chargers and missed two games with the injury, making his return to the field Sunday against the Steelers where he suffered the new injury.

Stefanski also noted that safety John Johnson III, who left Sunday's game with a neck sprain, will be "day-to-day" moving forward.

RELATED: Browns S John Johnson III ruled out of Steelers game with neck injury

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.