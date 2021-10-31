Browns S John Johnson III ruled out of Steelers game with neck injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III left the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injury and will not return.

At the start of the second half, the Browns announced that Johnson was questionable to return with a neck injury and minutes later, ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Before leaving the game, Johnson had four total tackles.

Johnson was the second Browns player to leave with an injury, following right tackle Jack Conklin's departure in the second quarter.

Conklin was ruled out with an elbow injury.

The Steelers also ruled out on of their players with injury Sunday.

Kicker Chris Boswell was evaluated for a concussion and then ruled out in the third quarter.

