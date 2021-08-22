Browns OT Alex Taylor ruled out with ankle injury

CLEVELAND — Browns offensive tackle Alex Taylor left Sunday's game against the New York Giants after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter.

Taylor left the field after getting banged up on a play and was shortly after ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Browns saw two other injuries in the preseason matchup, losing cornerback Greedy Williams to a groin injury and linebacker Montrel Meander also to an ankle injury.

RELATED: Browns suffer another blow to linebackers room as Montrel Meander carted off field with ankle injury

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.