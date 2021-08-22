Browns suffer another blow to linebackers room as Montrel Meander carted off field with ankle injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have taken another hit at linebacker after Montrel Meander suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants.

Meander was ruled out after being carted off at the end of the thrid quarter.

The team announced Meander suffered an ankle injury.

Meander was cut from the roster in the first round of roster cuts last week but was signed back to the team on Friday after linebacker Jordan Phillips sustained a biceps tendon injury, making it likely he misses the season.

The Browns also signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. Friday to add depth to a depleted position on the roster.

RELATED: Browns bring back familiar face, signing LB Willie Harvey Jr.

Cornerback Greedy Williams also left Sunday's game with a groin injury.

RELATED: Browns CB Greedy Williams leaves preseason game with groin injury

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.