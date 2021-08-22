Watch
Browns suffer another blow to linebackers room as Montrel Meander carted off field with ankle injury

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Montrel Meander (41) applies pressure to New York Giants quarterback Brain Lewerke (6) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Montrel Meander
Posted at 3:27 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 15:36:24-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have taken another hit at linebacker after Montrel Meander suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants.

Meander was ruled out after being carted off at the end of the thrid quarter.

The team announced Meander suffered an ankle injury.

Meander was cut from the roster in the first round of roster cuts last week but was signed back to the team on Friday after linebacker Jordan Phillips sustained a biceps tendon injury, making it likely he misses the season.

The Browns also signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. Friday to add depth to a depleted position on the roster.

RELATED: Browns bring back familiar face, signing LB Willie Harvey Jr.

Cornerback Greedy Williams also left Sunday's game with a groin injury.

RELATED: Browns CB Greedy Williams leaves preseason game with groin injury
