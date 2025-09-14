Browns P Corey Bojorquez hit in leg on blocked punt, evaluated in medical tent

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns saw their punt returned ruled out after a concussion evaluation in the first half of their game against the Ravens, but even worse, a short time later saw their punter sidelined as well.

Corey Bojorquez, who has been the one most steadfast player on special teams through many struggles within the unit, was punting the ball away at the start of the second quarter. As he went to punt, Browns cornerback Ronnie Hickman Jr. missed his personal protection assignment, leaving Ravens linebacker Jake Hummel wide open to take down Bojorquez.

On the tackle, Bojorquez's leg was hit by Hummel, and after the blocked punt, Bojorquez limped off the field and into the blue medical tent for evaluation.

After working out on the sideline with trainers, Bojorquez was able to get back out on the next drive to punt, still limping with what the broadcast called an ankle injury.

It's not clear what kind of impact the injury will have on Bojorquez, but the good news for the Browns is that he was able to be back out on the field and not sidelined for too long.

