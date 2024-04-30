Browns pick up 5th year option on CB Greg Newsome II, keeping him in Cleveland through 2025

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said at the start of offseason workouts that he had been pushing the front office to keep the trio of MJ Emerson, Greg Newsome II and himself together this season. On Tuesday, he got his wish as the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on Newsome's contract, a league source confirmed.

Newsome is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, but as a first-round pick in 2021 had an option to be extended for a fifth year on that contract.

This offseason has come with plenty of discussion about the Browns' plans with Newsome and the cornerbacks' room, with speculation from some online that Newsome could wind up as trade bait. However, the corner didn't allow those conversations to weigh on him too much.

"I don't pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me. What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I'm comfortable here. I feel like AB and the ownership and all my coaches know what I'm capable of, they know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys, being a guy that's always energetic, celebrating no matter what, I feel like they know my value. So I wasn't too worried about that," Newsome said.

That mindset proved to be a healthy one as the offseason continued, and now Newsome has his contract with Cleveland locked in for at least one more season.

Last season, Newsome had a career-high 49 total tackles, with 34 solo and four tackles for loss. Newsome notched a quarterback hit, 14 passes defended and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

His efforts complemented a strong room with Ward and Emerson creating an impressive defensive backfield, especially inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.

With his fifth-year option exercised, Newsome is now set to remain in Cleveland and make $13.3 million guaranteed in 2025.

Earlier this month, Newsome visited Berea-Midpark High School to check out the girls' flag football team.

