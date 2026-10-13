Browns place RB Raheim Sanders on IR, make other roster moves

BEREA, Ohio — A day after setting their sights on running back Audric Estime, the Browns have officially signed him to their active roster while placing another running back on injured reserve and making several other roster moves.

Running back Raheim Sanders has been placed on injured reserve with a hip injury he sustained late in Sunday's game against the Jets. Sanders will miss at least four weeks before he can return to game action.

With Sanders out and Quinshon Judkins dealing with an ankle injury considered "day-to-day," Estime's addition addresses the running backs room as the Browns navigate multiple injuries.

Additionally, the Browns signed tight end Devin Culp and guard Vershon Lee to the practice squad.

The Buccaneers originally selected Culp in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Since then, Culp has played in 18 career games, notching 94 yards on six receptions and a touchdown.

Lee signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and appeared in one game last season.

To make room on the practice squad, the Browns released CB Myles Bryant and WR James Proche II.