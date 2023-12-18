Browns playoff chances increase to 88% following win against Bears

CLEVELAND — After 15 weeks of games (not including Monday night's game between the Eagles and the Seahawks), the Cleveland Browns have an 88% chance of making the playoffs, according to the data team at the New York Times.

The Browns have solidified themselves as the top wild-card team after a wet and wild win against the Bears.

'I blacked out': Browns win yet another down-to-the-wire game; had team and fans on the edge of their seats

Cleveland is the only team in the AFC wild-card race with a 9-5 record.

According to the New York Times, Cleveland has a 4% chance of winning the AFC North, a 1% chance of getting a first-round bye and a 1% chance of making the Super Bowl.

On paper, this team should be out of the hunt. The Browns suffered multiple injuries this season, including star running back Nick Chubb and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, and a host of injuries on the offensive live, with fans thinking the team's chances of playoffs might fade without them. But no. The Browns are the only team in the league this season to have four different quarterbacks start and win a game for them this season.

The Browns will have to solidify themselves as a contender with the season coming to a close.

They go on the road to face the Texans, who are also competing for a spot in the wild card or an AFC South Conference Championship on Christmas Eve.

Cleveland then hosts the Jets, who have been eliminated from playoff contention but could get Aaron Rodgers back.

The Browns end the season on the road against the Bengals, who are still in the wild-card hunt.

The Ravens have a 99% chance of making the playoffs and are currently winning the AFC North with an 11-3 record. The Bengals have a 35% chance of making the playoffs, and the Steelers have a 3% chance of making the playoffs.